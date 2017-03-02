Newscast – Thursday, March 2, 2017

In this newscast:

  • House lawmakers hear public testimony largely opposed to a new oil and gas tax overhaul,
  • the National Weather Service expects 6 to 10 inches of snow to accumulate in the area, and
  • many of Ketchikan’s wastewater systems aren’t meeting federal water quality standards.
