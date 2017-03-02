Juneau Afternoon – 3-3-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.

We’ll talk with Marissa Amor about her First Friday exhibit at the Downtown Heritage;

Kelly Manning will be here with an update on REACH Artists First Friday.

We’ll get a preview of the First Friday Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center Lecture, about Black Carbon on White Glaciers;

And we’ll find out more about the Motown and Gospel performances this weekend;

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Left, Right & Center at 7, Planetary Radio at 7:30, with Big Picture Science at 8. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is on at 10 with As It Happens, and BBC News is at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.