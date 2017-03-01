Juneau Afternoon – 2-2-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host,

Kolene James will be here to highlight the upcoming Native Oratory event on Saturday

We’ll talk with two of AWARE’s Women of Distinction;

Jennifer Brown and Martin Suzuki bill will be here to discuss Southeast Alaska Boy Scouting and the 2016 Eagle Scout Recognition Banquet.

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon