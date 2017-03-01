Juneau Afternoon – 2-2-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host,
Kolene James will be here to highlight the upcoming Native Oratory event on Saturday
We’ll talk with two of AWARE’s Women of Distinction;
Jennifer Brown and Martin Suzuki bill will be here to discuss Southeast Alaska Boy Scouting and the 2016 Eagle Scout Recognition Banquet.
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Alaska lawmakers seek balance between public outcry over crime and national evidenceSocial science research that shaped the law points to evidence that sending many offenders to jail will actually increase the likelihood they’ll commit more violations in the future.
-
Human intervention: scientists propose plan to help refreeze the melting ArcticSome climate researchers believe that we are at the point where we can't reduce our emissions enough to make a difference in the Arctic, so a group of Arizona physicists have hatched a plan to refreeze the Arctic with the help of 10 million wind-powered pumps.
-
Unalaska teen: If you like sushi, you better take care of the environmentFor Cade Terada persuading others to care about the environment is simple. He tells them unprotected, there will be no more sushi, caviar, or lobster.
-
Ocean acidification in Southeast, tribal network seeks regional impactOcean acidification has been big news lately. Experts have spoken about the possible consequences for shellfish and the critters that eat them but, its actual impact in Southeast Alaska is not known. Southeast Alaska Tribal Ocean Research, a network of 15 Southeast tribes, hopes to answer that question.