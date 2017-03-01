Alaska delegation gives good reviews on Trump speech



President Donald Trump gave a restrained speech Tuesday night to Congress.

He said there were several issues Republicans and Democrats could agree on. Such as paid family leave and “to invest in women’s health, and to promote clean air and clear water, and to rebuild our military and our infrastructure.”

That brief reference was the only discussion of the environment.

Trump did not talk much about energy, either, although he did say he’s working to advance the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines.

He spoke several times about reducing federal regulations. Or, as he called them “job-crushing regulations.”

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said he heard a lot he liked in Trump’s speech and nothing he disagreed with.

Sullivan said he especially liked the president’s focus on unity and the economy.

“The idea of reigniting the economic engine, talking about, ‘Hey, we are in kind of a hole here.’ He laid out some of the numbers. But then he laid out the vision of how we would do that,” Sullivan said. “Rolling back regulations, which he focused on a lot. Infrastructure.”

Trump called on Congress to pass an education bill that funds school choice, to help disadvantaged kids.

Sullivan favors school choice, too, but the senator said Congress passed a major education bill just last year and is unlikely to pass another.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, liked elements in the speech but not Trump’s plug for school choice.

She – and other opponents of diverting money to private schools – say it could erode support for public schools.

Murkowski, in post-speech statements, said the president laid out broad objectives and delivered an uplifting message.

In many areas, she said, he didn’t offer much detail but he articulated a vision for the country.

All three members of the Congressional delegation were in the House Chamber.

U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, remained seated through more than 30 standing ovations. He said in a videotaped statement afterward the address ran a bit too long. But Young clapped and sometimes cheered the president.

Young said he agreed with Trump “100 percent” on the need to repeal regulations and increase military spending.