Juneau Afternoon – 3-1-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll learn about ToastMasters and the Spring Contest with guest, Jill Ramiel;
We’ll get a preview of the Wildlife Wednesday presentation about whales, with guest, Doug Jones;
We’ll talk with two of AWARE’s Women of Distinction;
We’ll talk with undercover journalist Suki Kim, the Wednesday night speaker for the Juneau World Affairs Council;
Artist M K MacNaughton will be here to highlight her First Friday exhibit;
That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon
Recent headlines
Committee weighs cutting school debt paymentsAlaskans would pay more in property taxes if the state government cuts the amount it pays to offset the debt to build schools.
FCC grants first 100% foreign control of U.S. broadcastersThe stations at issue include KINY AM Juneau and KGTW FM Ketchikan.
State demands Hilcorp monitor environmental impact of Cook Inlet gas leakThe State Department of Environmental Conservation says the company needs to be prepared to “evacuate the line,” which could include shutting down wells, by March 13th, depending on monitoring results.
Descendants gather to welcome Chirikof ancestors homeAfter years of work, ancestral remains from a 19th century settlement on Chirikof Island have returned home.