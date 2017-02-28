Juneau Afternoon – 3-1-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll learn about ToastMasters and the Spring Contest with guest, Jill Ramiel;

We’ll get a preview of the Wildlife Wednesday presentation about whales, with guest, Doug Jones;

We’ll talk with two of AWARE’s Women of Distinction;

We’ll talk with undercover journalist Suki Kim, the Wednesday night speaker for the Juneau World Affairs Council;

Artist M K MacNaughton will be here to highlight her First Friday exhibit;

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org