Retrial of Kodzoff Acres homicide case rescheduled for this fall

The retrial of Christopher Strawn on charges related to the death of Brandon Cook has been rescheduled for October.

After a declaration of a mistrial earlier this month, a new trial was initially scheduled for early April.

Multiple conflicts among the attorneys and the judge in the case forced a new hearing on Feb. 21 to reschedule the second trial.

Strawn faces a variety of charges including first- and second-degree murder for the death of Cook at the Kodzoff Acres trailer park in October 2015.

The prosecution was in the midst of making their case against Strawn during the trial when a key witness made an unsolicited and extremely prejudicial comment about her previous relationship with Strawn.

The prosecution witness was initially called to the stand to supposedly testify about Strawn’s ownership of a firearm that could have been linked to the weapon used to kill Cook.

In addition, recent and potential motions in the case could change the location or even the prospects of a new trial in the case.

Both the prosecution and defense have signaled their intentions to file for a change of venue, or move the second trial to another location outside of Juneau.

Both sides are concerned that media coverage of the recent trial and its abrupt end could inhibit their future ability to seat an impartial and objective jury in Juneau.

Strawn’s defense attorney also filed a motion Feb. 17 that could essentially dismiss the entire case against him.

Eve Soutiere of the Office of Public Advocacy would only say in court that her motion concerned issues of double jeopardy.

After state prosecutors file a response, it’s still unclear whether Judge Philip Pallenberg would schedule a separate hearing on that issue.

Judge Pallenberg, Soutiere and Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige all have other trials, professional conferences and personal leave that would make rescheduling a new trial for this spring and summer nearly impossible.

Strawn — through Soutiere — said in court on Tuesday that he would reluctantly waive his right to a speedy trial within 120 days to accommodate the new schedule.