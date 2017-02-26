Feds extend Obamacare deadline for some Alaskans

Some Alaskans have another chance to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

A special enrollment period is being offered to those who were in a plan from Moda Health last year.

That company has since dropped out of the program, though it provides other coverage in the state.

Jon Zasada of the Alaska Primary Care Association said some Moda customers didn’t know they could sign up for a plan from Premera, the state’s only ACA provider.

“If they were effectively covered at the end of the year and lost their insurance due to the fact that Moda was no longer in the market, they are eligible for a special enrollment period through March 1st of 2017 for the 2017 coverage year,” he said.

Details are available through the website getcoveredalaska.org.

Enrollment for most other Alaskans had to be completed by the end of January. But those with significant life events, such as marriage or having a child, are allowed to sign up at other times.

The Trump administration and Congress have vowed to repeal or significantly change the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

But Zasada said those enrolled will likely have coverage through the end of this year.

“No official action has been taken yet that changes the current law,” he said. “If folks are interested in gaining coverage and learning about their options, given the current set of rules or under any changes that might be coming up, we are available to help.”

Some 27,000 Alaskans have coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.