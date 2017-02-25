Petersburg renovates municipal building

Petersburg will be open for business Monday in the renovated portion of its municipal building.
KFSK-FM reports work is expected to eventually total nearly $10 million when it’s completely finished.
The first phase of work on the almost 60-year-old building began in May.
Borough employees and police officials have been moving into the building this month.
Construction administrator Marty Susort says the police department takes up almost the entire downstairs portion of the renovated building.
He said work will start on the old police station in the spring.
Susort said asbestos removal will need to be done there.
