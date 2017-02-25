No charges for officer who killed armed man

No charges will be filed against an officer who shot and killed an armed man last year.
An investigation found Sgt. Gregory Foster was justified in shooting 28-year-old James Robert Richards twice in the head.
The Fairbanks Police Department released body camera footage and announced the investigation results Friday.
Richards was seen walking around downtown Fairbanks while armed with a pistol in August after authorities responded to reports of shots fired in a hotel.
A report says Richards ignored officers’ repeated requests to stop, withstood a stun gun and appeared to take a bystander hostage before he was shot.
KTVA-TV reported that testing found alcohol, methamphetamine and marijuana in Richards’ system.
Police Chief Eric Jewkes said Friday that the officers did the right thing.
Recent headlines
-
Los Angeles officials to ICE: Stop identifying yourselves as policeThe mayor of Los Angeles co-signed a letter to the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency requesting that its agents not identify themselves as "police" during operations in the city.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse set to blaze in southern skiesThe annular solar eclipse, which will leave just a sliver of sun shining behind the moon, will be visible from the southern hemisphere Sunday. Here's how to watch, even if you're outside its path.
-
Trump will be first president in 36 years to skip White House Correspondents DinnerThe president tweeted that he will not attend this year's dinner. He'll be the first president to do so since Reagan missed it in 1981, after he was shot.
-
Lucille Horn, who was nursed to health in a Coney Island sideshow, dies at 96At a time when incubators were rejected by most doctors, Martin Couney treated Horn with one at a sideshow of premature infants. She died earlier this month, 96 years after most experts expected.