No charges for officer who killed armed man

No charges will be filed against an officer who shot and killed an armed man last year.

An investigation found Sgt. Gregory Foster was justified in shooting 28-year-old James Robert Richards twice in the head.

The Fairbanks Police Department released body camera footage and announced the investigation results Friday.

Richards was seen walking around downtown Fairbanks while armed with a pistol in August after authorities responded to reports of shots fired in a hotel.

A report says Richards ignored officers’ repeated requests to stop, withstood a stun gun and appeared to take a bystander hostage before he was shot.

KTVA-TV reported that testing found alcohol, methamphetamine and marijuana in Richards’ system.

Police Chief Eric Jewkes said Friday that the officers did the right thing.