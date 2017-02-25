Alaska Senate leaders propose spending limit, fund draws

Alaska Senate leaders have proposed what they see as key pieces for addressing the state’s multibillion-dollar deficit.
The bill, from the Senate Finance Committee, would draw from the earnings of Alaska’s oil-wealth fund based on a percentage of the fund’s market value and change how the annual dividends Alaskans receive are calculated.
It also would impose a new spending limit in state law.
Senate President Pete Kelly says the Republican-led majority currently isn’t envisioning any taxes. Leaders of the House majority, meanwhile, have seen a broad-based tax, like an income tax, as a key piece for a fiscal plan.
Two other bills proposing draws from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings are pending in the Senate.
House Speaker Bryce Edgmon says his coalition isn’t promoting a spending limit but will examine it if it’s a Senate priority.
Recent headlines
-
Los Angeles officials to ICE: Stop identifying yourselves as policeThe mayor of Los Angeles co-signed a letter to the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency requesting that its agents not identify themselves as "police" during operations in the city.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse set to blaze in southern skiesThe annular solar eclipse, which will leave just a sliver of sun shining behind the moon, will be visible from the southern hemisphere Sunday. Here's how to watch, even if you're outside its path.
-
Trump will be first president in 36 years to skip White House Correspondents DinnerThe president tweeted that he will not attend this year's dinner. He'll be the first president to do so since Reagan missed it in 1981, after he was shot.
-
Lucille Horn, who was nursed to health in a Coney Island sideshow, dies at 96At a time when incubators were rejected by most doctors, Martin Couney treated Horn with one at a sideshow of premature infants. She died earlier this month, 96 years after most experts expected.