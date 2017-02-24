Juneau Afternoon – 2-27-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll hear about plans to construct a memorial for the Princess Sophia;
Steve Kocsis will be here to highlight the Monday night Planetarium presentation on the Aurora;
We’ll get the details about Thursday’s Back Country Film Festival
Recent headlines
Juneau’s electric utility says natural gas not in the plans anymoreTim McLeod, AEL&P’s president, says the company thought heating with natural gas could save customers money but circumstances have changed.
Senate majority unveils spending limit, Permanent Fund drawSenate President Pete Kelly said the plan in Senate Bill 70 will prevent spending from getting out of control. The Senate isn't including an income tax.
Ice in Cook Inlet likely to delay fix to Hilcorp gas leak for weeksHilcorp recently informed state regulators that the company is unlikely to begin repairs on a gas leak in Cook Inlet until mid- to late March, according to a letter obtained by Alaska's Energy Desk through a public records request.
Murkowski says Trump policies on Arctic, climate still unclearAt a meeting in Anchorage Friday with elected officials from around the Arctic, Murkowski said she's fielding questions about potential changes in U.S. policy.