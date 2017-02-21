Juneau Afternoon – 2-22-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Heather Mitchell will be here to highlight this coming weekend’s Juneau Cabaret tribute to Duke Ellington;

We’ll get an update on The Learning Connection classes with Jeffrey Smith;

We’ll talk with a toy designer, Cass Holman, guest speaker for the Wednesday Alaska Design Forum presentation;

Sue Baxter will be here to discuss this weekend’s Juneau-Whitehorse hockey games;

And we’ll get an update on all things Eaglecrest.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org