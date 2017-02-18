Norma McCorvey, ‘Roe’ of landmark Roe V. Wade ruling on abortion, dies at 69

Many only know Norma McCorvey by a name that’s not her own.
Under the pseudonym Jane Roe, McCorvey became the centerpiece of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S. In the decades that followed, the complex woman came to serve as a champion at times for both sides of the deep divide over abortion.
McCorvey died Saturday of heart failure at the age of 69, according to her daughter Melissa. Joshua Prager, a journalist who is writing a book about the court case, says McCorvey died in Katy, Texas.
This post will be updated with more information.
