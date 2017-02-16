Tug goes aground near Ketchikan

Coast Guard officials are checking on potential pollution from a tug that ran aground Wednesday evening.
The 90-foot tug Samson Mariner suffered from a 2-inch breech in the hull and a hole in a fuel cell when it hit Rosa Reef in northern Tongass Narrows.
Preliminary reports indicate the tug lost power and steering.
The Coast Guard said there was about 30,000 gallons of fuel on-board the tug, and an estimated 3,000 gallons was discharged.
A boom was placed in the area and members of the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Detachment in Ketchikan were scheduled to check out any pollution on Thursday.
The Samson Mariner was towing a 100-foot barge when it ran aground.
The tug was refloated and towed to Ward Cove.
There were no injuries reported.
Recent headlines
-
Dillingham drone sighting raises questions about privacyMichael Paisley of Dillingham was outside with his dog, when he realized that he was in the presence of an unwelcome visitor. “We were just standing there in the woods waiting for her to do her business when I heard a weird hum.”
-
Baghdad bombing kills at least 45 peopleIt happened on a street filled with car dealerships and garages in the southern part of Iraq's capital city. Islamic State militants claimed responsibility in a statement released on social media.
-
Trump says he will issue ‘new executive action’ related to travel banOn Thursday, the president said his administration will be appealing a decision that imposes a stay on his travel ban — and will also be issuing a new, "very comprehensive order" next week.
-
Lobbyist tax gets pushback in Alaska state HouseRepresentative Sam Kito III wants to close a $200,000 funding gap at the Alaska Public Offices Commission, or APOC, which oversees the activity of candidates, political groups and lobbyists. His solution is to levy a selective income tax on lobbyists.