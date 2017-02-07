Following winter stroms, Walker declares disaster in Savoonga, Gambell

Gov. Bill Walker issued a disaster declaration for the winter storms that struck Savoonga and Gambell at the end of 2016.
Almost $3 million in public assistance, state individual assistance and temporary housing assistance will be given to the St. Lawrence Island communities.
Walker signed the disaster declaration on Feb. 1, according to a news release, which the state’s public and individual assistance programs to help communities repair utilities, public buildings and other critical infrastructure that was damaged by the storm.
In order to repair the more than 30 damaged homes in Savoonga, as well as the City of Gambell’s water tanks and other damaged buildings, the estimated cost is a total of $2,850,061.
Even though the State’s Disaster Relief Fund does not have enough to cover the millions in costs, leftover money from previous state disaster funds, such as the 2011 Spring Flood disaster fund, will be appropriated to meet the need.
Michelle Torres with the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said a team from the division will travel to St. Lawrence Island sometime next week to provide assistance.
Recent headlines
-
Motor fuel tax would triple under bill, but remain below national averageThe money would be designated to maintain the state’s roads, as well as airports and ferries.
-
Alaska senators ultimately split as DeVos becomes Education secretaryThe U.S. Senate today, Feb. 7, voted to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary. DeVos is the only one President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees so far to face serious trouble on the Senate floor. Senators were evenly divided, 50-50, and Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaker in favor of confirmation.
-
Army approves Dakota Access Pipeline route, paving way for the project’s completionThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will allow the pipeline to cross under the Missouri River, cutting short an environmental impact assessment and removing the final barrier to construction.
-
Pence becomes first VP to break Senate tie over Cabinet nominationMike Pence is not the first vice president to break any Senate tie, though; the right gives vice presidents a rare chance to be in the limelight and cast a consequential vote that makes a difference.