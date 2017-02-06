Juneau murder trial begins for 2015 Kodzoff Acres shooting

Jury selection started Monday in the trial of a Juneau man who is accused of shooting another man at the Kodzoff Acres trailer park over a year ago.

Christopher Strawn is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Brandon Cook in October 2015.

Strawn also is charged with a single count each of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, third-degree assault and misconduct involving weapons.

Attorneys on Monday morning argued over the potential introduction of evidence at trial.

Strawn also filed a motion without the assistance of his attorney alleging a violation of his right to a speedy trial. He also wanted to move the trial to another community because of 11 newspaper articles and alleged slander of his character on social media that he believes has contributed to adverse pretrial publicity.

Juneau Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg didn’t agree that there was a violation of the speedy trial rule. He also said decisions on moving the trial venue occur after prospective jurors are questioned.

Strawn’s trial is expected to last two weeks.