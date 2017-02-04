University president faces no-confidence vote

University of Alaska’s president is facing a no-confidence vote related to a decision to headquarter the school of education at the Juneau campus instead of Fairbanks.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Fairbanks Faculty Senate is expected to take up the issue Monday.
Proposed resolutions find no confidence in President Jim Johnsen and put forward ways to keep faculty more involved in decision-making.
Initial plans were to consolidate the education program in Fairbanks.
Plans changed to the University of Alaska Southeast after Juneau lawmakers lobbied and the city committed to a $1 million donation.
The Board of Regents approved the move in December.
Faculty Senate President Orion Lawlor said the goal is to send a message and encourage the president and board to include faculty in making decisions.
