Juneau Afternoon – 2-6-17

MONDAY, February 6, 2017
8 Crosscurrents with DJ TC
10 Soundings – Blues with Phil Paramore
Noon Caravan – Blues
1 Performance Today
3 Classical Guitar Alive
4 A Juneau Afternoon (recorded earlier today at 3)
5 Tidelines with Marian Call
7 Southeast Set
9 Mountain Stage
Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Jessie Snyder will be here to highlight this Saturday’s Best Bridal Fair & Bazaar;
We’ll hear about Denali Schivens appearance on Chopped Jr.;
We’ll get an update on the Police Department’s activities, with Chief Bryce Johnson;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more on Monday’s edition of A Juneau Afternoon. Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on line on demand via ktoo.org.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Dr. Elaine Schroeder will be here with Mind Over Matter at 7, followed by Bioneers, and at 8:30, Making Contact.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Appeals Court to issue opinion on possible DNA testing in 35 year old Juneau homicideNewton Lambert is currently serving a 99 year sentence for the April 1982 murder of Anne Benolken in Juneau. But he wants testing of evidence found on James Benolken's clothing that could provide a clue about another potential suspect.
Juneau city prosecutors say criminal justice reform bill’s sentencing provisions must be fixedCity and Borough of Juneau Attorney Amy Mead highlights discrepancies in sentences for disorderly conduct, assault and larceny as examples.
Alaska senators stick by Trump, but how close?It’s a messy process, and unusually slow, but President Donald Trump made headway this week in filling his cabinet. Alaska’s U.S. senators have helped him, in different degrees. With a new, colorful president in the White House, each of them has to decide how close to stand to the standard-bearer of their party.
Bogus ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ claim snarls Trump adviser Conway"I bet it's brand new information to people," Kellyanne Conway said of her false claim that a massacre by two Iraqis prompted a six-month halt to the Iraqi refugee program under President Obama.