Two people sustain minor injuries in two-vehicle crash in Ketchikan

Two people were treated for minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash about 6 p.m. Tuesday on North Tongass Highway.
The accident took place at the intersection of North Tongass and Pond Reef Road, according to the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch report.
A 65-year-old Ketchikan woman in a Ford Escape was making a left turn onto Pond Reef, and crossed in front of a southbound Chevy pickup driven by a 62-year-old Ketchikan man.
The vehicles collided, and the Escape rolled over, ending up upside down in a ditch.
According to Troopers, both drivers were taken to PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, and later were released.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.
The case remains under investigation.
