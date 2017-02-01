Juneau Afternoon – 2-2-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts.
She’ll talk with Alaska’s Writer Laureate, Ernestine Hayes;
We’ll learn about North Razor Clams with Kat O’Brien;
Chef Stef, featured artist at the Juneau Artist’s Gallery, will be here to highlight her art;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. We’ll be celebrating Black History Month with a series, Historically Black.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Wandering bison that ‘captured the hearts’ of Western Alaska poached near QuinhagakShe was a wanderer. Instead of sticking with her herd, Wood Bison 124 headed out on her own, traveling hundreds of solitary miles from the Alaska Yukon, down the Kuskokwim, to the sea. A bullet ended her journey Friday near Quinhagak. She was shot illegally.
Trump gets his man at the State DepartmentRex Tillerson, the former oil company CEO, will now head America's foreign policy, as skeptical diplomats wait for what's next.
Bethel native sets American record in women’s powerlifting squatBethel native Natalie Hanson, 26, has set a new American record in women’s powerlifting. Hanson squatted 578.7 pounds, more than three times her body weight, and more than 33 pounds over the former record Saturday, Jan. 28, in Milwaukee.
Murkowski says she’ll vote ‘no’ on DeVosU.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced on the Senate floor today that she will vote against President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary. Murkowski said she’s heard from thousands of Alaskans who are concerned that Betsy DeVos lacks public school experience, and Murkowski said she shares that concern.