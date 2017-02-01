Juneau Afternoon – 2-2-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts.

She’ll talk with Alaska’s Writer Laureate, Ernestine Hayes;

We’ll learn about North Razor Clams with Kat O’Brien;

Chef Stef, featured artist at the Juneau Artist’s Gallery, will be here to highlight her art;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. We’ll be celebrating Black History Month with a series, Historically Black.

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.