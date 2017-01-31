Juneau Afternoon – 2-1-17

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
8:00 Crosscurrents with John Gaguine
10:00 Soundings Blues with Rhonda
NOON Roots of Smooth – Jazz
1:00 Performance Today – Classical music
3:00 From the Top – Classical music performed by youth
4:00 A Juneau Afternoon (recorded at 3 p.m. on KTOO-NEWS)
5:00 Tidelines with Pat Bingham
7:00 Friends & Neighbors with Anne & Mike
9:00 Stormy Weather with Carolyn Minor
Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with artist Carmel Anderson about her solo show at The Alaska State Museum;
We’ll talk with Steve Brockmann about his Wildlife Wednesday show;
We’ll get an update on Girl Scout activities;
and we’ll talk with Greg Cheney about his new full-length film, One and A Half;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Says You is at 7.
Following that, hear The TED Radio Hour. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is on at 10 with As It Happens, and BBC News is at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Phony money circulating in Juneau, police warnNine incidents of using fake or counterfeit money have been reported by local business, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.
Volcanic ash falls on Unalaska in Bogoslof’s longest eruption yetAfter more than two dozen explosions, Bogoslof Volcano has finally dropped ash on Unalaska. In its longest eruption since activity began six weeks ago, the volcano dusted the island with less than a millimeter of ash Monday night and produced a strong sulfurous smell.
Plane crash passengers found alive on west side of Cook InletThree people aboard a plane that crashed near the Kenai Peninsula on Sunday have been found. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak located the plane about 6 p.m. Monday.
Two fires, same downtown Juneau houseTwo-story house with an apartment at 623 Basin Road is considered to be a total loss. Cause of the original fire is still undetermined.