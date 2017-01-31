Juneau Afternoon – 2-1-17

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

8:00 Crosscurrents with John Gaguine

10:00 Soundings Blues with Rhonda

NOON Roots of Smooth – Jazz

1:00 Performance Today – Classical music

3:00 From the Top – Classical music performed by youth

4:00 A Juneau Afternoon (recorded at 3 p.m. on KTOO-NEWS)

5:00 Tidelines with Pat Bingham

7:00 Friends & Neighbors with Anne & Mike

9:00 Stormy Weather with Carolyn Minor

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll talk with artist Carmel Anderson about her solo show at The Alaska State Museum;

We’ll talk with Steve Brockmann about his Wildlife Wednesday show;

We’ll get an update on Girl Scout activities;

and we’ll talk with Greg Cheney about his new full-length film, One and A Half;

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Says You is at 7.

Following that, hear The TED Radio Hour. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is on at 10 with As It Happens, and BBC News is at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.