Suspect in fatal Anchorage shooting appears in court

A man is facing charges in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Anchorage.
Bail was set for 23-year-old Christopher Birotte on Saturday after he turned himself into authorities the day before.
Prosecutors say Birotte shot at a vehicle with four people inside on Tuesday and killed Tiwan Johnson Jr.
Court documents say a nearby security camera recorded Birotte firing at the car as it drove away.
KTUU-TV reported Eric Miller was also shot and treated for his injuries.
Birotte’s attorney Rex Butler said Johnson and Miller beat his client and stole his backpack in a planned attack.
Johnson’s mother told the court by telephone that there is no price for her son’s life.
