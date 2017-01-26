Newscast – Jan. 26, 2017

By January 26, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Planning Commission recommends rezoning a piece of the “Field of Fireweed” for industrial use,
  • the Senate’s minority Democrats put out their budget plan,
  • the City & Borough of Sitka is named a third-party defendant in a lawsuit from a woman who lost her home in a deadly landslide in August 2015, and
  • Juneau writer Ernestine Hayes will be honored Thursday night along with other artists at the Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities.
0

Recent headlines

X