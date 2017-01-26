Newscast – Jan. 26, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Planning Commission recommends rezoning a piece of the “Field of Fireweed” for industrial use,
- the Senate’s minority Democrats put out their budget plan,
- the City & Borough of Sitka is named a third-party defendant in a lawsuit from a woman who lost her home in a deadly landslide in August 2015, and
- Juneau writer Ernestine Hayes will be honored Thursday night along with other artists at the Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau’s downtown cruise terminal preparing for bigger boatsA $54 million project to add a pair of floating cruise ship berths to Juneau’s downtown waterfront is within months of completion. The project will expand the port’s capacity to accommodate larger vessels. That's because cruise ships in Alaska are getting bigger.
-
State agency could offer public comment period for fracking projectsThe state agency that oversees oil and gas drilling is proposing a ten-day comment period for applications to use hydraulic fracturing on an oil or gas well. The proposal falls in between what environmental groups and the industry say is sufficient opportunity for public input before a well can be fracked in Alaska.
-
‘It’s a big one’: Iowa pipeline leaks nearly 140,000 gallons of dieselThe leak from an underground pipeline in north-central Iowa was first discovered in a field on Wednesday morning. Crews for the company, Magellan Midstream Partners, are working to clean it up.
-
Mexico’s president cancels planned D.C. trip to meet with TrumpPresident Trump tweeted this morning: "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting." Now, President Peña Nieto has done just that.