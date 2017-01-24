Juneau Afternoon – 1-25-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with Heather Mitchell about Juneau Cabaret activities;
Kameron Perez‐Verdia President/CEO of the Alaska Humanities Forum, will be here to highlight this year’s Awards recipients;
Linda Buckley will be here with a preview of this Friday’s book signing/performance
We’ll talk with Greg Fitch about the Mental Health Consumer Action Network;
Marian Call will offer a preview of Friday’s Canadian Tuxedo Party Fundraiser for the Alaska Independent Musicians’ Initiative at the Hangar Ballroom.
Bill aims to allow private employers give veterans a hiring preferenceAnchorage Democrat state Rep. Chris Tuck has introduced House Bill 2, which would allow private employers to openly use a veteran hire preference if they choose to. “Employers know that when military people are discharged, they come with some great skills and abilities through their training,” Tuck said.
Juneau Assembly names new hospital board membersThe Juneau Assembly has appointed Dr. Bob Urata and Lance Stevens to the nine-member Bartlett Regional Hospital board. Urata is a physician with a longtime practice. Stevens is a former president of the Juneau Chamber of Commerce.
More snow means moose move to roadsRecent heavy snow accumulation is pushing moose onto Alaska roads increasing collision danger. When snow piles up, you’re more likely to encounter moose on roads.
Juneau Assembly votes 6-3 to support the roadThe Juneau Access Project envisions 50 more miles of road up Lynn Canal to a ferry terminal closer to the road system. It has divided the Juneau community for decades and faces significant opposition from other southeast cities including Haines and Skagway. Alaska Gov. Bill Walker pulled the plug on the $574 million project last month.