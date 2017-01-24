Juneau Afternoon – 1-25-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll talk with Heather Mitchell about Juneau Cabaret activities;

Kameron Perez‐Verdia President/CEO of the Alaska Humanities Forum, will be here to highlight this year’s Awards recipients;

Linda Buckley will be here with a preview of this Friday’s book signing/performance

We’ll talk with Greg Fitch about the Mental Health Consumer Action Network;

Marian Call will offer a preview of Friday’s Canadian Tuxedo Party Fundraiser for the Alaska Independent Musicians’ Initiative at the Hangar Ballroom.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Says You is at 7.

Following that, hear The TED Radio Hour. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is on at 10 with As It Happens, and BBC News is at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.