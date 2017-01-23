Juneau Afternoon – 1-24-17

By January 23, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk about 40 years of AWARE
We’ll get the details about Thursday’s screening of the film, The Weekend Sailor;
We’ll learn about the Financial Peace University with guests Caroline Malseed & Michael Rowcroft;
We’ll get an update on all things CANVAS;
Micheala Moore will be here to highlight the upcoming JDHS production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tune in to KTOO at 7 for storytelling with Ms G on Telling Tales. At 7:30, New Letters On the Air. Following that, hear The TED Radio Hour. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.

