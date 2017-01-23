Juneau Afternoon – 1-24-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk about 40 years of AWARE
We’ll get the details about Thursday’s screening of the film, The Weekend Sailor;
We’ll learn about the Financial Peace University with guests Caroline Malseed & Michael Rowcroft;
We’ll get an update on all things CANVAS;
Micheala Moore will be here to highlight the upcoming JDHS production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tune in to KTOO at 7 for storytelling with Ms G on Telling Tales. At 7:30, New Letters On the Air. Following that, hear The TED Radio Hour. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
ACLU: Juneau’s proposed ‘anti-camping’ law could be unconstitutionalJuneau Mayor Ken Koelsch introduced the ordinance following complaints from merchants that the numbers sleeping in front of doorways was hurting commerce in Juneau's historic downtown.The ACLU of Alaska's urges Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch to reconsider his position saying criminalizing homelessness is unconstitutional.
-
Soldotna hockey captain suspended from weekend play over racist tweetsA senior on the Soldotna High School hockey team was suspended from play over the weekend after posting racist comments on social media. The player was a team captain but did not participate in games in Anchorage over the weekend.
-
Fairbanks finds police chief conducted other business on jobThe Fairbanks mayor's office says a former city police chief did have a conflict of interest that barred him from the job.
-
Meet the Republican governors who don’t want to repeal all of ObamacareEleven states with GOP governors expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Now those governors want to make sure the expansion isn't unwound if the ACA is repealed.