Juneau Afternoon – 1/20-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get a rundown of the Telluride Mountain Film Festival with Collette Costa;
We’ll get a preview of the Friday Fireside Lecture featuring Pete Schneider talking about Spying on Wildlife;
Sarah Schafer will be here to highlight Saturday’s Seafood Festival.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Gastineau Apartments lawsuit headed to trialIt's been nearly a year since the City and Borough of Juneau demolished the Gastineau Apartments. Now the city is taking the owners to court to recoup some of the $1.4 million spent tearing it down.
-
Notorious drug lord ‘El Chapo’ pleads not guilty to federal chargesFor decades, U.S. authorities have been preparing to prosecute one of the world's most feared drug traffickers. They say they are seeking a life sentence and $14 billion in forfeited drug proceeds.
-
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United StatesDonald Trump has completed an unlikely journey from real estate mogul to the 45th president of the United States.
-
Could ticketing the homeless help downtown Juneau?The Juneau Police Department says that under the proposed ordinance anyone caught camping downtown who refuses to move could be arrested for disorderly conduct – a jailable offense.