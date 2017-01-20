Juneau Afternoon – 1/20-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll get a rundown of the Telluride Mountain Film Festival with Collette Costa;

We’ll get a preview of the Friday Fireside Lecture featuring Pete Schneider talking about Spying on Wildlife;

Sarah Schafer will be here to highlight Saturday’s Seafood Festival.

