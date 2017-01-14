Juneau Afternoon – 1-16-17

Mudrooms from January 2016
Recent headlines
-
Police chief to give update on local crimeThere will be a public meeting on local crime rates and crime prevention in the Assembly Chambers at City Hall on Tuesday night.
-
Haines School enrollment down, while Skagway keeps growingEnrollment has dropped to some of the lowest levels the Haines School District has ever seen, but in Skagway, the school is seeing a growth in student population.
-
Southeast land exchange bill reintroduced in CongressAlaska’s Congressional Delegation has reintroduced a bill that would trade federal land for land owned by Alaska Mental Health Trust – including Ketchikan’s Deer Mountain.
-
With His Choice Of Inauguration Prayer Leaders, Trump Shows His ValuesThe clergy speaking at Donald Trump's inauguration have mostly non-mainstream theological or political positions. No Muslim or mainline Protestant will speak, but the prosperity gospel will be heard.