Juneau Afternoon – 1-13-17.

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.
We’ll get the details on the Champagne & Chopin concert with Reggie Schapp and Will Ransom;
We’ll talk with Sierra Gadaire, from the Alaska Travel Industry Association, about The Whiskey, Wings & Wears Event, Friday at the Red Dog Saloon;
Nic Jans will be here to highlight his Friday Fireside Lecture about the new Black Wolf exhibit at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center;
And we’ll get the schedule for Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Observances with guest Sherry Patterson
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Nome woman found dead in Anchorage parking lotA missing person case for Anchorage police turned into a death investigation on Thursday. A graduate of Nome-Beltz Junior/Senior High School, Martina Painter, 25, was found dead Thursday afternoon. She was the only person in a blue four-door Dodge Dart located in a parking lot near University Lake Park in Anchorage.
Trump team: Top adviser talked with Russian ambassador before U.S. hacking responseCritics have long raised concerns about Gen. Michael Flynn's relationship with Moscow. The nominee for national security adviser was in regular contact in December with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.
40 years later, John McPhee’s book still brings fans to Eagle, AlaskaJohn Borg hosts literary tourists who come through Eagle, Alaska, in the summer looking for characters from John McPhee's book Coming into the Country.
Alaska’s warming waters could slow coral growth, impacting fishIn a study released Thursday, scientists warned about the potential impact to fish, which take refuge in thickets of coral.