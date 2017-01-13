Juneau Afternoon – 1-13-17.

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.

We’ll get the details on the Champagne & Chopin concert with Reggie Schapp and Will Ransom;

We’ll talk with Sierra Gadaire, from the Alaska Travel Industry Association, about The Whiskey, Wings & Wears Event, Friday at the Red Dog Saloon;

Nic Jans will be here to highlight his Friday Fireside Lecture about the new Black Wolf exhibit at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center;

And we’ll get the schedule for Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Observances with guest Sherry Patterson

Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org