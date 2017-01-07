Coast Guard rescues 4 from fishing boat in rough seas

The Coast Guard says four people have been safely airlifted from a disabled fishing vessel in heavy seas Friday.
Petty Officer 1st Class Bill Colclough said the initial call came early Thursday from the fishing vessel, Lady Gudny, asking for more fuel filters.
A helicopter crew attempted to deliver extra fuel filters but rough seas inhibited the Lady Gudny from retrieving them.
The Coast Guard released a statement saying a 225-foot seagoing buoy tender was dispatched after the Lady Gudny became dead in the water 230 miles east of Kodiak. The Coast Guard Cutter SPAR tried to tow the fishing vessel but the towline separated and became entangled in the SPAR’s propeller.
A commercial tug took the SPAR into tow Saturday. Another tug was scheduled to tow the Lady Gudny later that evening.
No injuries were reported.
