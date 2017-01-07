3 plead not guilty in Christmas Eve killings

Suspects in the deaths of two people killed on Christmas Eve have pleaded not guilty.
KTVA-TV reports three men appeared in court Friday on charges including second-degree murder in the deaths of 32-year-old Danielle Brooks and 38-year-old Christopher Brooks.
The two were shot and killed at their Anchorage home. Their child was unharmed at the scene and is now with family.
Attorneys for 22-year-old Lamarkus Mann, 20-year-old Jaylyn Franklin and 19-year-old Deanthony Harris entered not guilty pleas on all charges.
Police say the men went to the couple’s home in search of drugs and money.
