Juneau Afternoon – 1-5-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon,
Katy Jordan will be here to highlight the UAS School of Management;
We’ll find out what’s new at the Juneau Douglas City Museum;
Pat Harris will be here to highlight the upcoming Garden Club Seed Exchange;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Haines Assembly considers candidates for interim, permanent manager positionsThis time last year, Haines Public Facilities Director Brad Ryan took on the role of interim manager after the previous manager resigned. But he declined to be considered for the full-time position.
-
Juneau mayor meets with pro-road boosters ahead of 2017 legislative sessionA road to Juneau is all but dead in the water this budget year but Juneau's mayor and like-minded advocates are determined to keep pushing for the half-billion dollar project.
-
Petersburg Assembly moves forward with self-pay pavingPetersburg’s borough assembly Monday moved ahead with a program that could offer paving for some roads in the community if neighborhoods agree to pay the cost of that paving.
-
Dakota Pipeline protesters, nearby residents brace for 2017While some protesters are staying in North Dakota to fight the Dakota Access Pipeline, residents feel mixed about their new neighbors. One Bismarck resident says she just wants her "hometown back."