Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

In this newscast:
- Wilderness rescue and recreational snowmachiners make a pair of holiday weekend hiking rescues,
- repairs at the Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s Port Mackenzie are racking millions in expenses, and
- the National Weather Service issues a special weather statement covering Southeast warning of very cold air coming later in the week.
Recent headlines
-
-
Longtime Ketchikan pediatrician retiresKetchikan pediatrician Dr. David Johnson has hung up his stethoscope as of Friday, Dec. 30, officially retiring about 46 years after he first arrived to practice medicine.
-
No injuries among four Juneau people rescued on FridayTwo people rescued from West Glacier Trail and another two people rescue from Montana Creek Trail.
-
Time to tax Netflix? Some cities, and a state, think soA bland, one-paragraph item that appeared this fall in a lightly read weekly newsletter from the city manager in Pasadena, California, has set off a firestorm in the online entertainment industry and in cities and states around the country. The issue: a plan to impose taxes on video streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.