Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

  • Wilderness rescue and recreational snowmachiners make a pair of holiday weekend hiking rescues,
  • repairs at the Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s Port Mackenzie are racking millions in expenses, and
  • the National Weather Service issues a special weather statement covering Southeast warning of very cold air coming later in the week.
