Museum of the Aleutians names new director

The Museum of the Aleutians has wrapped up the year by hiring a new executive director.
Virginia Hatfield will step into her new position Jan. 3.
Hatfield, an archaeologist, moves up from her role as collections manager.
She replaces Neal Hitch who reopened the museum this summer.
It had been closed for nearly a year, following the resignation of the previous director when items from the collection were found in her home.
