Watch and listen to KTOO’s 2016 concerts

In the spirit of year-end retrospectives, we put together a one-hour special highlighting the concerts we produced in 2016. Listen here:
Performers include (click on name to watch video where available): Sophia Street, Collette Costa and friends, Playboy Spaceman, HARM, Reeb Willms and Caleb Klauder, Harrison B, The Carper Family, Improbabilies, Forhorn, Whisky Class, The Hannah Yoter Band, Stephen Blanchet, Nicole Church, and Teri Tibbett and Friends.
Recent headlines
-
‘Naughty’ Facebook locks North Pole Santa Claus out of accountA North Pole city councilmember named Santa Claus saw his Facebook account suspended this month. Facebook told him he had to prove his identity to get it re-established.
-
Woman stable after being struck by vehicle while walking downtownA woman, who was walking downtown, was struck by a vehicle is in stable condition. According to the Juneau Police Department, the 56-year-old woman was crossing the street about 4 p.m. Friday and was standing near the median. She was not using a crosswalk. A 53-year-old male driver was driving south on Main Street and began to slowly turn into the parking lot behind the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union.
-
A Peer Recovery Coach Walks The Front Lines Of America’s Opioid EpidemicCharlie Oen was addicted to heroin as a teenager. At 25, he's now clean and a peer counselor in Lima, Ohio, where he tries to help people who started using drugs before he was born.
-
Federal act funds water infrastructure in western AKA federal act signed by the president this month will bring millions of dollars for water and sewer systems in Alaska over a five-year period.