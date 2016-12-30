State arts council urges protections for Native use of ivory

The Alaska State Council on the Arts is urging Alaska’s congressional delegation to protect Native use of ivory after recent domestic ivory bans.
The council, which is a part of the state Department of Education and Early Development, submitted a resolution to the delegation last month, emphasizing the rights of Alaska Native people to subsist and legally acquire walrus, mammoth and mastodon ivory for use “as a primary creative medium or an incorporated material into artwork.”
The council said in a release Wednesday it is committed to protecting artistic expression of Alaska Native people through cultural practices — whether traditional, contemporary or customary.
The focus of the State Council on the Arts is to “advance creative endeavors” for individuals around Alaska.
