Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

By December 29, 2016Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • An avalanche tumbles down Mount Juneau,
  • King Cove residents and the Alaska congressional delegation plan to renew efforts to get a road built to an all-weather airport through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge,
  • demolition has begun on an oil refinery in North Pole, and
  • Juneau police announce a beefed up presence for New Year’s Eve.
