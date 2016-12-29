Bogoslof volcano continues to experience seismic activity

Seismic unrest continues at Bogoslof volcano.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory believes an ash-producing eruption began Wednesday night on the Eastern Aleutian island. Heavy clouds in the region are making it difficult to confirm.

Without ground-based monitoring equipment on the island, the observatory is relying on satellite imagery and other data for indications of significant seismic activity.

Bogslof volcano began erupting on December 20.

