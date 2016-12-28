Bethel hires new public works manager

While the search for the new Bethel city manager presses on, a new public works director has been hired to replace Muzaffar Lakhani.

Bill Arnold, formerly the city’s utilities maintenance foreman, has taken Lakhani’s place.

Arnold is not new to the duties of the public works director, having filled in as acting director several times in his eight years with the city.

Arnold has been creating a list of issues to address, such as infrastructure and clean water, since he took the job.

