Writers Showcase – 1-2-17

Writer’s Showcase on A Juneau Afternoon
Join us as we celebrate the New Year with Writers’ Showcase as professional actors take writing by Alaskans to new levels. This Monday, we’ll sit on a barstool at Darwin’s in Anchorage, go on a wolf hunt near the village of Selawick, learn lessons from the stars in the village of Nondalton, and hear a meditation on the sometimes transient nature of our state’s inhabitants. It’s all happening this Monday on A Juneau Afternoon at 3 on KTOO and at 4 on KRNN and by demand via ktoo.org.
