Seven charged in ongoing meth investigation in Unalaska

Seven people have been charged in a crackdown on methamphetamine distribution in Unalaska.
A news release from the Unalaska Department of Public Safety said officers have used confidential informants and undercover officers to identify local distribution networks for three months.
During the operation, officers obtained methamphetamine from eight individuals.
Six people were charged Friday including Sean Driscoll, 39; Geoffrey Edwards, 41; Ioane Faasavalu, 28; Nicholas Hough, 31; Christopher Oria, 28; and Henry Zablan, 37.
A seventh person — Melissa McGlashan, 30 — was arrested and charged over the holiday weekend.
Charges against the defendants include possession of a controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance and illegal possession of firearms.
While searching residences and vehicles associated with the defendants, officers located several handguns, methamphetamine, heroin and several thousands of dollars in cash.
This investigation is ongoing and the DPS expects to arrest at least one more person.
They encourage anyone with information about illegal drug sales to contact the police.
