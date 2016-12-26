Juneau Afternoon – Chanaukah 12-26-16

By December 26, 2016A Juneau Afternoon

CHANUKAH IN STORY AND SONG 2016

This hour-long Chanukah favorite returns: A celebration by The Western Wind performing Ladino songs of Spanish Jews, Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe and modern Israeli tunes.

This year, Chanukah starts at sundown on Saturday, December 24 and ends in the evening of Sunday, January 1.
Airs: Monday, December 26, 3 p.m. during A Juneau Afternoon on KTOO (104.3 FM)
Repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN (102.7 FM)

0 0

Recent headlines

Playing Now: