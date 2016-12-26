Juneau Afternoon – 12-28-16

New! Hanukkah Lights 2016
Stories include:
The Infidelity of Judah Maccabee by R.L. Maizes
Week At A Glance by Elisa Albert
Erev Christmas by Ellen Orleans
i by Lia Pripstein
A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Authors include R.L.Maizes, Elisa Albert, Ellen Orleans, and Lia Pripstein. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.
Recent headlines
Club Baby Seal provides new artistic outlet in JuneauThe group of four comedians, two managers, a volunteer bartender and security guard are set up at the Gold Town Nickelodeon theater. It’s Club Baby Seal's second show of the night and it’s well attended -- the first show was sold out.
Snow, Santa and skis on Christmas Eve at EaglecrestOn Christmas Eve, skiers gathered at Eaglecrest to celebrate Christmas and the start their ski season. The healthy snow levels were a bonus.
Haines and Skagway participate in annual Christmas bird countBad weather meant poor visibility which meant it was hard to spot the birds, but that didn't stop the Haines and Skagway birders from recording an average count.
Ketchikan High School club donates pie proceeds to PioneersThe Ketchikan High School's Rotary Interact Club raised more money than they've ever raised before selling pies for seniors. They raised a total over $3000.