Juneau Afternoon – 12-28-16

By December 26, 2016A Juneau Afternoon

New! Hanukkah Lights 2016
Stories include:
The Infidelity of Judah Maccabee by R.L. Maizes
Week At A Glance by Elisa Albert
Erev Christmas by Ellen Orleans
i by Lia Pripstein
A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Authors include R.L.Maizes, Elisa Albert, Ellen Orleans, and Lia Pripstein. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

