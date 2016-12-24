Ketchikan’s Judge Stephens reappointed presiding judge for Southeast

Ketchikan Superior Court Judge Trevor Stephens has been reappointed the presiding judge for the First Judicial District that includes Southeast Alaska.
Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Craig Stowers on Wednesday announced Stephens’ appointment for the next year, as well as his appointments for presiding judges in the three other judicial districts.
Presiding judges in each district have the responsibility to review court budgets and operations, and to supervise assignment of cases and administrative actions of judges and staff.
Stephens was born and raised in Ketchikan. He worked as a public defender, prosecutor, and in private practice before being appointed to the Superior Court in 2000.
