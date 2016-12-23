Newscast – Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

In this newscast:
- Juneau author Ernestine Hayes is named Alaska State Writer Laureate,
- Mayor Ken Koelsch pushes an ordinance to ban homeless people from sleeping in downtown business entryways,
- the ACLU works on improving prison conditions in Wasilla, and
- the National Weather Service issues a special weather statement predicting heavy snowfall this weekend.
Recent headlines
-
Judge Kirsten Swanson gets warm welcome to Juneau benchDistrict Court Judge Kirsten Swanson was publicly sworn in during a ceremony Dec. 9, although she began hearing cases at least a week earlier.
-
Meteorologist: It’s probably going to snow on ChristmasJuneau could see snow on Christmas Day but forecasters aren't sure how much. One forecaster said this seemed to be one more piece of a larger trend toward a more typical Juneau winter.
-
Former tax division director weighs in on Prudhoe Bay oil tax caseThe man whose decision kicked off a decade-long legal battle for Prudhoe Bay oil producers weighs in on the state Supreme Court decision.
-
In Southeast Alaska, the holiday spirit is diesel-poweredDiesel is powering holiday light displays in small communities around Southeast Alaska.