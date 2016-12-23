Newscast – Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

In this newscast:

  • Juneau author Ernestine Hayes is named Alaska State Writer Laureate,
  • Mayor Ken Koelsch pushes an ordinance to ban homeless people from sleeping in downtown business entryways,
  • the ACLU works on improving prison conditions in Wasilla, and
  • the National Weather Service issues a special weather statement predicting heavy snowfall this weekend.
