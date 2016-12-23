Meteorologist: It’s probably going to snow on Christmas

A storm system is expected to reach Juneau on Christmas, with snow beginning that afternoon. Through Monday morning, Juneau could see up to 7 inches.

“Probably the greatest snowfall totals will be Christmas evening,” National Weather Service meteorologist Wes Adkins said.

Adkins said the storm system is over the eastern Aleutians moving east and it could affect travel plans this weekend.

“So we’re looking for snowfall to spread eastward and northward through Christmas afternoon and we’re looking at the potential for a significant snow event at the tail end of (the) holiday weekend,” Adkins said.

He said he’s very confident it will snow, he just isn’t sure how much. There’s also a possibility the snow could give way to rain, which could make surfaces even more slippery.

#WhiteChristmas a possibility for parts of SE AK this year. Timing and amounts still uncertain so stay tuned for the latest! #akwx pic.twitter.com/Bs9gwLlLqw — NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) December 23, 2016

He said this season seems to be much more typical for Juneau.

“So at this point, we’re in a La Niña pattern, which promotes normal snowfall conditions with maybe cooler and somewhat drier climate for us through about February and then things start to change for us and go the other direction,” he said.

Adkins said the weather service releases a new climate forecast every month. So long-term predictions could change, but he says it looks like after winter Juneau will see a warmer than normal summer and then another warm winter next season.

He stressed that people should keep a sharp eye on this weekend’s weather. The National Weather Service will release more information on the storm as it comes in.

