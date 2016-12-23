Governor to select new Court of Appeals judge soon

The Alaska Judicial Council has nominated four attorneys as the most-qualified applicants to fill a vacancy on the Alaska Court of Appeals, the three-judge appellate panel that usually hears criminal cases.
They include Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Bethany Harbison, public defender Douglas Owen Moody from Anchorage, public defender Jude Pate from Sitka, and appellate public defender Tracey Wollenberg from Anchorage.
Juneau Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg was one of 13 attorneys who originally applied for the seat, but his name was not one of the four nominated as a most-qualified candidate.
Gov. Bill Walker will have 45 days to appoint someone to fill the seat vacated by departing Court of Appeals Judge Douglas Kossler.
Recent headlines
-
Judge Kirsten Swanson gets warm welcome to Juneau benchDistrict Court Judge Kirsten Swanson was publicly sworn in during a ceremony Dec. 9, although she began hearing cases at least a week earlier.
-
Meteorologist: It’s probably going to snow on ChristmasJuneau could see snow on Christmas Day but forecasters aren't sure how much. One forecaster said this seemed to be one more piece of a larger trend toward a more typical Juneau winter.
-
Former tax division director weighs in on Prudhoe Bay oil tax caseThe man whose decision kicked off a decade-long legal battle for Prudhoe Bay oil producers weighs in on the state Supreme Court decision.
-
In Southeast Alaska, the holiday spirit is diesel-poweredDiesel is powering holiday light displays in small communities around Southeast Alaska.