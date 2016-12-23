Governor to select new Court of Appeals judge soon

The Alaska Judicial Council has nominated four attorneys as the most-qualified applicants to fill a vacancy on the Alaska Court of Appeals, the three-judge appellate panel that usually hears criminal cases.

They include Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Bethany Harbison, public defender Douglas Owen Moody from Anchorage, public defender Jude Pate from Sitka, and appellate public defender Tracey Wollenberg from Anchorage.

Juneau Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg was one of 13 attorneys who originally applied for the seat, but his name was not one of the four nominated as a most-qualified candidate.

Gov. Bill Walker will have 45 days to appoint someone to fill the seat vacated by departing Court of Appeals Judge Douglas Kossler.

