Actress Carrie Fisher hospitalized after entering cardiac arrest, reports say

“Stars Wars” actress Carrie Fisher was hospitalized Friday after going into cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London, media reports say.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ both reported Friday, that the 60-year-old actress was on a United Airlines fligh and suffered the “cardiac episode” shortly before landing at Los Angeles International Airport.

In a statement, United Airlines confirmed a female passenger was described by crew as ‘unresponsive.’ The Los Angeles Fire Department says they transported a passenger from that flight for symptoms similar to those described by media reports. CPR was already being performed when the ambulance arrived, a spokesman for the fire department says.

Though neither statement make mentions of Fisher, details of the episode line up with eyewitness accounts referred to by media organizations.

The actress had been in London promoting her latest book, The Princess Diarist, a memoir depicting her time filming her iconic turn as Princess Leia in the “Stars Wars” film series.

Fisher had published several books before, the most famous, 1987’s Postcards from the Edge, was a semi-autobiographical novel that was turned into a critically-acclaimed movie some three years later.

Aside from her role in the Star Wars franchise, Fisher also had supporting roles in “When Harry Met Sally…” and “The Blue Brothers.”

