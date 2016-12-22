Suspect in Hooper Bay break-in at Covenant Church caught on video

Alaska State Troopers have identified a suspect in their investigation into a burglary that happened in Hooper Bay over the weekend.

Troopers are not releasing the suspect’s name or information at this time, as the suspect has yet to be charged with a crime.

On Saturday, a man acting alone was caught on video breaking into the Covenant Church and stole just one item, a large bottle of hand sanitizer.

After reviewing the video, several people in Hooper Bay confirmed the identity of the trespasser, who caused up to $300 worth of damage to the window.

The investigation is ongoing.

