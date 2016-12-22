Juneau Afternoon – 12-23-16

Selected Shorts Special Holiday Show
Guest host Jane Kaczmarek presents four works about love, friendship, and passages through life. In William Goyen’s “The Texas Principessa,” the narrator is trying to tell us the story of the life and death of her best friend, if only she could keep to the point! The reader is the robust and sassy Doris Roberts.
The second piece is by the late humorist, essayist, and actor David Rakoff. His final work was the epic novel in verse: Love, Dishonor, Marry, Die, Cherish, Perish, which follows the intersecting lives of its main characters through an American century. In the excerpt we’ll hear now, a jilted boyfriend has to give a wedding toast—and it’s a doozy. The reader is Jackie Hoffman.
A dreamy afternoon on the river is recalled by Rick Bass’s “The Canoeists,” The story shimmers with vivid details and sensual recollections, and is read by Neil Patrick Harris. We conclude this program with another perfect couple, “The Owl and the Pussycat,” from the 19th-century poet Edward Lear’s charming verse. It’s read here by Bill Irwin and John Lithgow.
Air Friday, December 23, 3 p.m. during A Juneau Afternoon on KTOO (104.3 FM)
