Power outage impacts downtown Juneau and Thane, delays Assembly meeting

Electricity in downtown Juneau and Thane went out just before 6 p.m. on Monday. The outage delayed a Juneau Assembly meeting for an hour.

Alaska Electric Light and Power Company posted on Facebook around 6 p.m. that the outage affected the downtown area and a crew is responding. AEL&P’s Alec Mesdag told KTOO a transmission line feeding a substation that powers much of downtown experienced an outage, and the company was working to reroute power to that substation. Mesdag said he expected power to come on shortly after 7 p.m.

Some residents in the Mendenhall Valley and Douglas Island also reported power surges.

Power returned to City Hall around 6:50 p.m. and the Assembly meeting started at 7 p.m.